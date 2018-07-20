Driver who died in Missouri duck boat tragedy was ‘positive and happy’ former pastor

Friends and co-workers have identified former church pastor Robert “Bob” Williams as the duck boat driver who died Thursday night at Table Rock Lake.

“He was an outstanding individual and one of the most humble people I’ve ever known,” said friend Tony Krukow.

In addition to Williams, 16 others died in the accident, including nine members of a family of 11 who appear to be from Indiana, according to news reports.

Williams was known as Pastor Bob at The King’s Cathedral in Providence, R.I., where he had served as associate pastor and elder for more than a decade before he and his wife moved to the Branson area.

Reached by email Friday, Bishop Jeffery A. Williams, Robert Williams’ son-in-law, said Robert Williams was a founding member of the church and served with honor.

“Pastor Bob was a Prince of a Man, loving, kind, and generous, whose loss to our family is incalculable,” Jeffery Williams said.

He added that Robert Williams was “undoubtedly trying to save others” when he lost his own life on Thursday.

Before going to work for Ride the Ducks, Williams worked for the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai in Branson.





He worked there for several years before leaving in 2015, said manager Cathay Tan.

“Bob will always be part of our family,” Tan said Friday.

He and the acrobats who worked there called each other “buddy,” she said.

“He was a great friend,” Tan said. “He was always positive and happy.”

Many people who knew Williams turned to social media Friday to share the affection they had for him.

“He was a great man of God and is without a doubt with Jesus tonight,” Josie Brinae Sherrow posted.

While authorities have not yet officially identified any those who died, people who knew victims have turned to social media.

One man took to Twitter after finding out his friend was among the victims. “I am at a loss,” he wrote, “but I know today he is in heaven with God.” I found out this morning a friend was on the duck boat in Missouri, i am at a loss and very saddened over this tragedy but i know today he is in heaven with God. — Celtics (@joeyjoe37) July 20, 2018

Several others also tweeted about other victims.

Family members tell CNN that the driver of the duck boat- Robert “Captain Bob” Williams- died in the accident on Table Rock Lake.



His wife, Judy, said: "My husband was a man of God. He'd talk to anybody. He made an effect on many lives. He would give up his life for somebody” pic.twitter.com/prQOhwAzWP — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) July 20, 2018 I live in Branson. Horrific news. I knew one of the families. The father & son didn’t make it, the daughter did. The mother was shopping. I’m literally sick to my stomach. These ‘duck boats’ must be outlawed — #I'mWithHer (@bj141cox) July 20, 2018

This was the last recorded place that my brother and his family were before they disappeared. At least 11 dead, 7 injured in Missouri duck boat accident - ABC News https://t.co/IDDGSQORkr — Ji Hyun Lee (@JiHyun42) July 20, 2018

Please pray for my family & all the other families affected in the Branson duck boat accident :( — macy (@Macy_Powell10) July 20, 2018