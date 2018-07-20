Death toll rises to 13 in Branson duck boat tragedy

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead after a duck boat capsized in stormy weather near Branson Thursday evening.

The Associated Press reported Friday morning that divers found two more bodies. Four people are still unaccounted for.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A spokesman with the Missouri Highway Patrol said the age range of those who died was from 1 to 70 years old, according to AP.

There reportedly were 31 people on the “Ride the Ducks” boat, a vehicle that goes from land to water and is a popular attraction for tourists at Table Rock Lake. Some people were able to swim to shore, according to media reports.





Jim Pattison Jr., the president of Ripley Entertainment, spoke about the incident to CBS news.

“Never had an incident like this or anything close to it,” said Pattison, who traveled to Branson.