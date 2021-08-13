Kansas City area schools vary on COVID mask rules. Here’s what your district is doing

Kansas City Public Schools and most other local districts are mandating masks as the school year begins and COVID-19 surges. But students can remove them while they eat. rslezak@kcstar.com

As COVID-19 continues to surge, and as children head back to classrooms this month, Kansas City area school districts have implemented varying mask requirements.

Many are following the mandates of their municipalities: Kansas City, Jackson County and North Kansas City have all reinstated mask requirements for public indoor spaces. Those are in effect at least through Aug. 28.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 5 to mandate masks for any school that has students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, aiming to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine. But most districts went further than that.

And the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, approved a mask mandate for most residents over the age of 5. It applies to Kansas City, Kansas, and unincorporated parts of the county.

Both Clay and Platte counties have no orders requiring masks in public spaces.

A few holdouts are keeping masks optional, or are mandating them only for younger grades.

Here’s what local districts are doing:

Missouri school districts with mask mandates

Center

Fort Osage

Hickman Mills

Independence

Kansas City Public Schools

Lee’s Summit

Liberty

North Kansas City

Park Hill

Raytown

Platte County

Missouri school districts without mandates

Kearney (The district is weighing its options.)

Raymore-Peculiar

Kansas school districts with mask mandates

Blue Valley

Bonner Springs/Edwardsville

De Soto

Kansas City, Kansas

Olathe

Shawnee Mission

Gardner-Edgerton (only pre-K-6)

Piper

Spring Hill (only pre-K-8)

Kansas school districts without mandates

Turner: Masks are recommended indoors but not required.