Kansas City area schools vary on COVID mask rules. Here’s what your district is doing
For the new school year, as COVID-19 cases are surging and hospitals are turning away patients, Kansas City area districts are making decisions about safety.
As COVID-19 continues to surge, and as children head back to classrooms this month, Kansas City area school districts have implemented varying mask requirements.
Many are following the mandates of their municipalities: Kansas City, Jackson County and North Kansas City have all reinstated mask requirements for public indoor spaces. Those are in effect at least through Aug. 28.
The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted Aug. 5 to mandate masks for any school that has students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, aiming to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine. But most districts went further than that.
And the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, approved a mask mandate for most residents over the age of 5. It applies to Kansas City, Kansas, and unincorporated parts of the county.
Both Clay and Platte counties have no orders requiring masks in public spaces.
A few holdouts are keeping masks optional, or are mandating them only for younger grades.
Here’s what local districts are doing:
Missouri school districts with mask mandates
Center
Independence
Liberty
North Kansas City
Park Hill
Raytown
Platte County
Missouri school districts without mandates
Kearney (The district is weighing its options.)
Raymore-Peculiar
Kansas school districts with mask mandates
Bonner Springs/Edwardsville
Olathe
Gardner-Edgerton (only pre-K-6)
Piper
Spring Hill (only pre-K-8)
Kansas school districts without mandates
Turner: Masks are recommended indoors but not required.
