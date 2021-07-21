Back to school is coming, Kansas. Must your Kansas City-area student wear a mask?

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

Several Kansas City area school districts have yet to decide whether to mandate masks for the school year starting in August. Of those that have announced their protocols, only one, the Kansas City, Kansas, school district, will require masks for students and staff; others simply recommend them for people who are not vaccinated.

All districts continue to evaluate COVID-19 in the community, and these decisions could change before the start of the school year. Here’s what Missouri schools are doing:

Districts with mask mandates:

Kansas City, Kansas, school district will require masks for all students and staff

Districts without mandates:

Blue Valley

Bonner Springs/Edwardsville

De Soto

Gardner-Edgerton

Olathe

Spring Hill

Turner

Undecided districts:

Shawnee Mission