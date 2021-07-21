Education
Back to school is coming, Kansas. Must your Kansas City-area student wear a mask?
More from the series
Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge
Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage.
Expand All
Several Kansas City area school districts have yet to decide whether to mandate masks for the school year starting in August. Of those that have announced their protocols, only one, the Kansas City, Kansas, school district, will require masks for students and staff; others simply recommend them for people who are not vaccinated.
All districts continue to evaluate COVID-19 in the community, and these decisions could change before the start of the school year. Here’s what Missouri schools are doing:
Districts with mask mandates:
Kansas City, Kansas, school district will require masks for all students and staff
Districts without mandates:
Blue Valley
Bonner Springs/Edwardsville
De Soto
Gardner-Edgerton
Olathe
Spring Hill
Turner
Undecided districts:
Shawnee Mission
Comments