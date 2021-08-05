‘It is real’: With COVID rising, Johnson County to require masks in all grade schools

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday agreed to mandate masks in public and private elementary schools, aiming to protect students not yet eligible for the vaccine as they return to classrooms this month.

The board voted 5-2 to approve the order, which requires masks inside schools with students as old as sixth grade. Middle schools with sixth-graders also have to require masks, unless sixth-graders are separated from higher grades throughout the school day.

“We all want our schools open. We all want our kids in class learning. That’s an objective that we all share,” Chairman Ed Eilert said. “As we have learned this summer, there have been instances at summer camps of the same age, 5-12, where a camp had to be shut down because of the spread. So it is real.”

Commissioners Charlotte O’Hara and Michael Ashcraft voted against the health order.

Unlike Kansas City and Jackson County, Johnson County did not consider a countywide mask mandate. As COVID-19 cases skyrocket and hospitals become increasingly strained, Kansas City’s indoor mask mandate went into effect Monday. Jackson County announced Wednesday plans to reinstate its mask order, effective next Monday. Wyandotte County officials were scheduled to consider a mask mandate at a meeting Thursday night.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, including in Missouri and Kansas.

Johnson County instead stuck to requiring masks in elementary schools only. Health Officer Joseph LeMaster called it a “targeted intervention to protect from COVID-19 our most vulnerable population currently, children under 12 who are not eligible for vaccination.”

The county board’s decision on Thursday came after a nearly four-hour-long discussion, where roughly 90 residents spoke both for and against the mandate for grade schools. Several physicians and parents called for the order to go further and require universal masking at all grade levels.

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick made a motion to require masking at all grade levels, but it failed on a 3-4 vote.

In Johnson County, only 40% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated, health officials said, raising fears that unvaccinated and unmasked children will spread the virus, leading to potential school closures.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LeMaster said that cases are quickly increasing among young people, local hospitals are full and ICU capacity is “getting dangerously low.” On Thursday, the county’s positivity rate — the number of positive tests in the past 14 days — was 8.7%, up from 1.5% in early June.

In 2020, before the start of last school year, health officials recommended districts begin classes remotely because of similar infection rates. But now district officials say that’s not an option after the state Legislature placed restrictions on public schools’ use of remote instruction.

Health officials agree that universal masking — combined with hand-washing, social distancing, cleaning and testing — helped slow transmission in schools last year.

Because the delta variant is so highly contagious, health officials have warned that sending students to school unmasked will quickly lead to mass quarantines and closures — something seen this summer at Johnson County summer camps and child care centers.

“Our goal in proposing this order aims to keep schools open and children in school for in-person learning,” LeMaster said.

The school mandate includes all staff members and visitors in elementary schools. Masks would be mandated on school buses, but not outdoors. The order includes exemptions for certain medical and religious reasons.

The order will be in effect from Aug. 9 through May 31, 2022, unless it is amended or revoked.

Throughout the pandemic, Johnson County health officials have stuck to only offering guidance to districts, leaving many difficult decisions up to school officials. This is the first health order with a school-only mandate proposed in Johnson County.

But several school districts have been slow or unwilling to mandate masks this summer. On Monday, the De Soto district became the first in Johnson County to mandate masks for everyone. The Shawnee Mission district last week decided to mandate masks in elementary schools, and only strongly recommend them for older students. Staff members can opt out of the mandate by showing proof of vaccination.

Other districts in the county have so far made masks optional. On Thursday evening, the Shawnee Mission and Olathe school boards were scheduled to reconsider COVID-19 protocols for the coming school year.

In total, 57% of eligible residents in Johnson County are fully vaccinated, according to county health department data.

Hundreds of Kansas City area physicians have called on districts to mandate masks as cases surge throughout the region, including 200 doctors who penned a letter to the Blue Valley district calling for a school mandate.

Dozens of parents gathered outside Thursday’s county meeting and spoke against pandemic mandates, arguing that families should have the freedom to choose whether to send their children to school with a mask.

Across districts, several administrators have voiced frustration at being left to decide how to keep children safe in school buildings as the virus surges and the county has no mandate of its own.

Johnson County districts were bombarded with lawsuits and legal fees toward the end of last school year, as parents sued, claiming to be aggrieved by COVID-19 restrictions. Senate Bill 40, which rewrote Kansas’ emergency management laws, allowed residents to sue over public health measures. A Johnson County judge declared the law unconstitutional, and it could be months before the Kansas Supreme Court issues a final ruling on the matter.

As protests continue, several school officials have called on county health officials to step in.

“Public schools should not be making the decision to mask or not mask our students. School administrators and elected school board members should not be making this decision,” Shawnee Mission Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said at last week’s school board meeting. “We have all been placed in an extremely difficult situation, being left to be the only line of defense for this virus. If public health is truly at stake, then public health officials should be allowed to make this decision.”

Many Johnson County students will return to classrooms on Aug. 12.

Elsewhere in the Kansas City metro, several Missouri districts have decided to mandate masks, including Kansas City Public Schools, as well as the Liberty, North Kansas City, Center and Park Hill districts will require masks. The Lee’s Summit school board was set to meet Thursday evening.

In Wyandotte County, the Kansas City, Kansas district has decided to require universal masking in all schools.