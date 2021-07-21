Back to school is coming, Missouri. Must your Kansas City-area student wear a mask?

More from the series Missouri COVID-19 delta variant surge Missouri is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due in part to the spread of the delta variant. Read our latest coverage. Expand All

Several Kansas City area school districts have yet to decide whether to mandate masks for the school year starting in August. Of those that have announced their protocols, only one, the Kansas City, Kansas, school district, will require masks for students and staff; the others simply recommend them for people who are not vaccinated.

All districts continue to evaluate COVID-19 in the community, and these decisions could change before the start of the school year. Here’s what Missouri schools are doing:

Districts with mask mandates:

None so far, though that may change as districts continue to evaluate the evolving situation in the area.

Districts without mandates:

Center

North Kansas City

Platte County

Raymore-Peculiar

Raytown

Undecided districts:

Fort Osage

Hickman Mills

Independence

Kansas City Public Schools

Lee’s Summit

Park Hill