Back to school is coming, Missouri. Must your Kansas City-area student wear a mask?
Several Kansas City area school districts have yet to decide whether to mandate masks for the school year starting in August. Of those that have announced their protocols, only one, the Kansas City, Kansas, school district, will require masks for students and staff; the others simply recommend them for people who are not vaccinated.
All districts continue to evaluate COVID-19 in the community, and these decisions could change before the start of the school year. Here’s what Missouri schools are doing:
Districts with mask mandates:
None so far, though that may change as districts continue to evaluate the evolving situation in the area.
Districts without mandates:
Center
North Kansas City
Platte County
Raymore-Peculiar
Raytown
Undecided districts:
Fort Osage
Hickman Mills
Independence
Kansas City Public Schools
Lee’s Summit
Park Hill
