A closer look: The Star’s coverage of KU basketball off the court

The KU men’s basketball team has been embroiled in off-court incidents that, at times, have overshadowed accomplishments on the court.
Here is a a look back at the events, accusations and criminal charges that have unfolded this season.
February
KU found basketball player Lagerald Vick likely hit female student, recommended probation
KU players Josh Jackson, Lagerald Vick are persons of interest in vandalism investigation
Prosecutors waiting on reports before deciding on charges in Lawrence car vandalism case
KU basketball star Josh Jackson won’t miss games after misdemeanor property damage charge
After reporting KU’s Josh Jackson vandalized her car, female player’s time on court decreased
March
Women’s basketball player in Josh Jackson vandalism case treated unfairly by KU, father says
KU’s McKenzie Calvert discusses Josh Jackson vandalism case for first time
Sam Mellinger: Title IX investigation needed to sort through KU basketball mess
KU’s Josh Jackson suspended for Big 12 Tournament opener following traffic citation
Father of KU women’s player: Attorney in Josh Jackson case ‘wanted to pay to make it all go away’
Attorney for KU’s Josh Jackson issues statement disputing ‘narrative that is not accurate’
Kansas did not report bar altercation to Title IX office as required, father tells Senate committee
Kansas' Josh Jackson allegedly threatened women's player with violence, court affidavit says
Sam Mellinger: Set aside blame, hyperbole and realize what Josh Jackson story is about
Comments