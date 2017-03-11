Attorney for KU’s Josh Jackson issues statement disputing ‘narrative that is not accurate’

After not responding to questions earlier in the week, an attorney for University of Kansas men’s basketball player Josh Jackson released a statement Friday night.
Scott Boatman, a Denver attorney, was responding to a report in The Star about correspondence Jackson’s local attorney had with the father of a KU women’s basketball player after her car was vandalized in early December. Tim Calvert told The Star that attorney Hatem Chahine offered him restitution if he agreed not to seek vandalism charges against Jackson.
Calvert said the restitution came with stipulations and he did not agree.
“It is unfortunate that Mr. Calvert is single-handedly creating a narrative that is not accurate,” Boatman said in the statement, not elaborating on what was inaccurate about the report. “It is clear that he is frustrated with several parties and with matters unrelated to Josh, yet he continues to manipulate the facts as it relates to a good faith offer of restitution. Mr. Calvert specifically requested that we discuss restitution with his attorney and we complied with his request.”
The Star sent numerous questions to Boatman and Chahine earlier in the week, detailing what Calvert had said and asking for comment, and they did not address those questions.
Reached Friday evening, Calvert said he stands by everything he has said.
“Hatem called me and spoke for 14 minutes on Saturday evening, Feb. 4th,” Calvert said. “I directed Hatem to speak to my attorney on the matter of helping Josh not receive a felony charge. The stipulations presented were unacceptable. I don’t play charades and I definitely don’t play games in matters of the law.”
Jackson was charged with misdemeanor property damage on Feb. 24 related to vandalism that occurred outside the Yacht Club bar and restaurant in Lawrence in the early-morning hours of Dec. 9.
The total damage to Calvert’s car was listed as $2,991 on a police report. Damage over $1,000 is classified as a felony, but witnesses at the scene told police they could not identify others who also may have damaged the car.
McKenzie Calvert, Tim Calvert’s daughter, had been inside the club when she threw a drink at Jackson’s teammate, Lagerald Vick. Calvert and Vick had dated a year before and a KU investigation found in January 2016 that Vick likely struck Calvert several times. Vick has not been charged with a crime.
After Calvert threw the drink on Dec. 9, witnesses told police that Jackson followed her out to the parking lot and began kicking her car while she was in the driver’s seat. Jackson eventually stopped and, according to the Calvert family, he and other men’s basketball players left the scene. Calvert stayed and called 911.
Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court on April 12 on the misdemeanor property damage charge.
Boatman said in his statement that Jackson “looks forward to moving past this so that he is able to focus on school and basketball.”
Jackson was suspended from the Jayhawks’ Big 12 tournament game Thursday night after men’s basketball coach Bill Self said he learned Monday that, in an unrelated incident, Jackson had received a ticket on Feb. 7 for “striking an unattended vehicle, inattentive driving and improper backing” on Feb. 2.
According to Self, Jackson backed into a parked car on the KU campus and left without leaving his information. Jackson is scheduled to appear in Lawrence Municipal Court for a total of three traffic violations on March 27.
Because of the pending criminal case in the Yacht Club matter, Boatman said “we are ethically bound not to comment further on this matter but it is our hope that any further reporting will authenticate statements with fact and not emotion.”
Calvert responded to that by saying: “I love how when an African-American father seeks protection for his child, his concerns are reduced to the lowest common denominator, emotion.”
Laura Bauer: 816-234-4944, @kclaurab
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
Comments