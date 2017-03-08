KU’s Josh Jackson suspended for Big 12 Tournament opener following traffic citation

Kansas freshman basketball player Josh Jackson will miss the Jayhawks’ Big 12 Tournament opener, KU coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.
The one-game suspension stems from a Feb. 2 traffic incident that Jackson told Self about Monday. Jackson is scheduled to appear in Lawrence Municipal Court this month after being cited for three traffic violations.
Jackson, 20, received a ticket on Feb. 7 for “duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, inattentive driving and improper backing,” according to the court. He is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. March 27.
According to Self, Jackson backed into a parked car on the KU campus and left without leaving his information.
“Although Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday,” Self said in a release. “He should have left his contact information at the time and notified us immediately.”
Self told The Star that Lagerald Vick would start in place of Jackson on Thursday in the Big 12 quarterfinals at the Sprint Center. Jackson will be with the team in Kansas City and is expected to play if KU reaches the semifinals.
In a separate matter, Jackson faces one misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 12 in Douglas County District Court.
The Star’s Gary Bedore contributed to this report
