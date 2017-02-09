Prosecutors waiting on reports before deciding on charges in Lawrence car vandalism case

Prosecutors are waiting on investigative reports from the Lawrence Police Department to decide whether to file charges in a car vandalism case where two members of the KU men’s basketball team are people of interest.
The Douglas County District Attorney’s office sent a release to The Star on Thursday afternoon confirming it had received an affidavit from police regarding the vandalism incident, which was reported outside a Lawrence bar in December.
“Once those (investigative) reports are received, the case will be reviewed for a charging decision,” the release said.
The Star reported last week that Josh Jackson and Lagerald Vick are of interest to police in the case. Police have not publicly named suspects or discussed specifics of the case. A KU athletic official has said his department was aware of the incident and investigation.
Investigators have recently interviewed several people who witnessed the reported crime. A police report obtained by The Star categorizes the $2,991 in damage to the car as a felony.
Lawrence police were called to a parking lot near the Yacht Club, which is near West Sixth and Wisconsin streets, just before 2 a.m. Dec. 9, according to the incident report. The victim listed on the police report is the same female KU student who a university investigation found Vick likely committed domestic violence against a year ago.
A phone number for that female student has been disconnected and an attorney for her family has not returned multiple phone calls for comment.
