Sam Mellinger: Set aside blame, hyperbole and realize what Josh Jackson story is about

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed Pause

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

0:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez back at spring training

0:53 Five things to know about Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer

12:14 Coach Bruce Weber on K-State's win over Texas Tech

2:50 Royals manager Ned Yost gives update on WBC injury to Salvador Perez