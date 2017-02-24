KU basketball star Josh Jackson charged with misdemeanor property damage of car outside Lawrence bar

A KU men’s basketball star has been charged after prosecutors say he damaged the car of a female student in early December.
Josh Jackson, 20, was charged Friday in Douglas County District Court with one count of criminal damage to property, less than $1,000, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
The Star reported earlier this month that Jackson and teammate Lagerald Vick were of interest in the case. Police submitted its case to the prosecutor’s office on Feb. 9. Vick, who was with Jackson that night, was listed as a witness on an information page about the charge filed with the court. Vick was not charged.
Lawrence police were called to a parking lot near the Yacht Club, which is near West Sixth and Wisconsin streets, just before 2 a.m. Dec. 9, according to an incident report obtained by The Star. The victim listed on the police report is the same female KU student who a university investigation found Vick likely committed domestic violence against more than a year ago.
A phone number for that female student has been disconnected and an attorney for her family has not returned multiple phone calls for comment.
Jackson is a 6-foot-8 freshman from Detroit who came to KU last fall as the nation’s top-ranked high school recruit and is the second-leading scorer for the Jayhawks, who clinched at least a tie for their 13th straight Big 12 Conference title Wednesday. He is one of 20 finalists for the Wooden Award, given to the nation’s top college men’s basketball player.
On Monday, Jackson became the first KU player to be chosen Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the sixth time.
The off-campus vandalism investigation is the latest incident involving KU men’s basketball players to recently come to light.
Three weeks ago, The Star reported the findings of the KU domestic violence investigation on Vick that was completed in January 2016. The investigation, conducted by KU’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access, found Vick likely hit the female student in the arm multiple times and kicked her in the face in December 2015.
University investigations use preponderance of evidence standards — which means the matter in dispute is more likely than not to be true — to determine if violations of school policy occurred. It is not known if a report was filed with campus police but Vick was not charged with a crime.
KU’s IOA office recommended Vick be put on school probation for two years. It is not clear whether Vick was put on probation or, if he was, if he is still on it. Vick missed two games in December 2015 because of illness, KU coach Bill Self said at the time. After The Star’s story was published, Self read a prepared statement that said he cannot comment on university investigations or whether they have occurred.
“I haven’t been made aware of anything,” Self said. “So that’s where that is, and that’s the last time and the only thing that I will say concerning that, because I (have) basically been told that’s all that can be said.”
In general, university officials said probation, which is imposed by KU Student Affairs, is meant to be rehabilitative and not punitive for the student.
So while it could mean suspension of some privileges, it could also require a student to participate in a counseling session. The IOA office recommended Vick attend classes in anger management and healthy relationships.
The university, in January 2016, did not find that the female student violated school policy, according to information obtained by The Star. But IOA did recommend that she attend classes on healthy relationships and be prohibited from all university housing except for her own residence. The office also recommended that Vick be prohibited from all university housing except his own.
Another player on the men’s team also faced scrutiny in separate incidents, though he has returned to the court.
On Jan. 26, sophomore Carlton Bragg was indefinitely suspended from competition by Self for an undisclosed team rules violation. On Feb. 6, Self ended Bragg’s suspension after three games.
Bragg, a sophomore from Cleveland, Ohio, was charged in City of Lawrence Municipal Court with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, but reached a diversion agreement that would dismiss the charge. KU police seized two glass smoking devices with residue in a search days after a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl in December at McCarthy Hall, where the men’s basketball team and other male students live. Police said there was “no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case.”
KU police are still investigating the reported rape and two other crimes — contributing to a child’s misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Police have not released any information about a suspect in those three offenses, including whether the suspect resides at McCarthy or attends KU.
Also, Bragg was twice accused of battery last fall against two different women, neither of whom are the victim in the car vandalism. In a September case brought to light last month, prosecutors did not charge Bragg because of insufficient evidence after reviewing a police report from McCarthy Hall.
Self previously suspended Bragg on Dec. 9 after he was charged with misdemeanor battery in Douglas County District Court. Bragg missed one game and was reinstated after the charge was dismissed Dec. 14 and the woman who accused him, Saleeha Soofi, was charged instead after prosecutors reviewed surveillance video. The Star made a request to obtain the video through the court clerk that was denied. The video has not yet been shown in open court.
Soofi has pleaded not guilty and her hearing to set a trial date is scheduled for March 6.
Laura Bauer: 816-234-4944, @kclaurab
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
