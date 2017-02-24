KU basketball star Josh Jackson charged with misdemeanor property damage of car outside Lawrence bar

2:59 Shooting victim from Olathe is being called a hero Pause

0:50 KU basketball and the Big 12 Conference: 13 straight titles and counting

9:15 Analysis: Kansas 87, TCU 68

2:29 KU coach Bill Self previews TCU game and Brandon Rush jersey retirement

2:58 KU basketball by the numbers: Close finishes, Big 12 title streak and more

2:20 KU coach Bill Self on beating West Virginia: 'I still don't know how we did it'

0:25 KU's Devonté Graham: Team talked about avoiding home losing streak

9:05 Analysis: Kansas 84, West Virginia 80 (OT)

13:21 Analysis: Kansas 67, Baylor 65