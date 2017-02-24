After reporting KU’s Josh Jackson vandalized her car, female player’s time on court decreased

Since a KU women’s basketball player reported to Lawrence police that her car had been vandalized by a star men’s player, her minutes per game have been nearly cut in half.
Freshman Josh Jackson was charged Friday with misdemeanor property damage related to the alleged vandalism in early December.
Jackson will not miss any games as a result of the charge. Coach Bill Self said he had already been disciplined in-house. Self did not elaborate on that discipline. Jackson — one of KU’s top scorers and an expected NBA top draft pick in June — has started all 28 KU games this season.
That hasn’t been the case for the women’s player, McKenzie Calvert. The sophomore guard, who was a top recruit before coming to KU, was the Jayhawks’ leading scorer in five of the first eight women’s games this season. She averaged 28.1 minutes per game.
Calvert didn’t play in the ninth game, which was two days after she reported the vandalism to police. In the next 18 games, she didn’t play in another three. In those 19 games, her minutes per game dropped to 15.6.
After Jackson was charged Friday, The Star asked a KU athletics official about the decrease in Calvert’s playing time and whether she had been suspended or disciplined. That official has yet to respond.
Calvert, from Schertz, Texas, transferred to Kansas in 2015 after playing one season at the University of Southern California. She was ranked as the 16th-best player in the nation out of high school by ESPN’s HoopGurlz.
A phone number for Calvert has been disconnected and her father said he could not comment and referred all questions to a family attorney. Someone at that attorney’s office said he would have no comment.
A news release from the District Attorney’s office detailed some of what happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 9, outside the Yacht Club, a Lawrence bar. Calvert reportedly threw a drink on a male patron while leaving the bar. The Star has learned that the patron was Lagerald Vick, a teammate of Jackson’s.
Jackson followed Calvert to her car, according to the release, and they argued. Witnesses saw Jackson kick the driver’s door of Calvert’s car and kick a rear taillight.
The Star has learned that Calvert was in the driver’s seat while Jackson kicked her car.
Jackson, 20, issued a statement about the incident Friday and said he was sorry and that he had “offered to pay for any damage that I directly caused.”
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court at 3 p.m. April 12, seven business days after the NCAA championship game.
