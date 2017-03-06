Affidavit reveals new details of fatal shooting at Austins bar in Olathe

A Johnson County judge on Monday released an affidavit outlining the allegations against the man accused of shooting three people in Olathe last month.
Adam W. Purinton is charged with fatally shooting Srinivas Kuchibhotla, and wounding two other men in the Feb. 22 incident that is being investigating as a hate crime.
According to the affidavit, Purinton allegedly made comments to Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, two 32-year-old Garmin employees from India, who were sitting together in the bar’s patio area.
Madasani later told police he did not know why Purinton was making comments. He remembered hearing him ask if their “status was legal,” according to the document.
Wearing a white T-shirt with military-style medals and a white scarf around his head, Purinton “continued to confront” the two men until two bar patrons, 24-year-old Ian Grillot and another person, asked him to leave.
Austins employees, who knew Purinton as a regular customer, then escorted him from the business, according to the affidavit.
About 30 minutes later, Purinton returned to the bar with a handgun, according to witnesses.
Madasani said he heard people yelling, “He’s back and he has a gun.”
Purinton allegedly returned to the patio area and began shooting the two Indian men.
Kuchibhotla was shot at least three times. He was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Madasani was shot once in the leg.
Grillot told police that he chased after Purinton, who turned and shot him in the hand and upper chest.
Grillot and Madasani have since been released from the hospital.
Purinton is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He is in the Johnson County Jail on $2 million bond.
Purinton was arrested hours after the shooting about 80 miles away in Clinton, Mo. A bartender at an Applebee’s had contacted authorities, saying a man had come in and said he needed a place to hide out after he’d just killed two Iranian men.
The FBI is investigating the case as a possible federal hate crime.
Information about Purinton’s alleged statements in Clinton is not included in the affidavit released Monday.
News of the shooting has drawn global attention and caused some, including relatives of Kuchibhotla and Madasani, to question whether anti-immigrant rhetoric encouraged by President Donald Trump created a dangerous environment for immigrants.
Trump condemned the shooting in a joint speech to Congress on Tuesday night.
Indian diplomats based in Houston arrived in the Kansas City area after the shooting and met with Madasani and Grillot.
The next court hearing in Purinton’s case is scheduled for Thursday.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments