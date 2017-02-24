The Star’s coverage of the Austins Bar & Grill shooting The Kansas City Star Staff

Gunfire shattered an otherwise normal Wednesday evening at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe. Racial slurs reportedly preceded the violence.

The Star has dedicated extensive coverage to the shooting, allegedly perpetrated by Adam W. Purinton, and the tragic aftermath that followed with the death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and hospitalization of Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot.

Witness accounts raised speculation that the shooting was racially motivated. Two of the victims are of Indian descent, and the shooter reportedly yelled, “Get out of my country,” before opening fire.

On Tuesday, five days after the triple shooting, the FBI announced it was investigating the incident as a hate crime. Shortly after the announcement, President Trump condemned the attack. Some had criticized him for not speaking out more quickly.

The aftermath of a tragedy

Early coverage: Racial slurs, then violence

