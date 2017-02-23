Suspect in Olathe Austins shooting arrested drinking in Clinton, Mo., Applebee’s

The suspect in Wednesday night’s triple shooting at an Olathe bar was drinking at a bar in an Applebee’s in Clinton, Mo., when he was arrested early Thursday.
Assistant Clinton Police Chief Sonny Lynch said that a bartender called police after the man talked about being involved in a shooting.
Clinton officers responded and took the man into custody without incident. Lynch said the man was not armed when he was arrested.
The man, a 51-year-old Olathe resident, reportedly told the bartender that he needed a place to hide out.
A manhunt for the man began after the 7:15 p.m. shooting Wednesday at Austins Bar and Grill in south Olathe near 151st Street and Mur-Len Road. The suspect fled on foot.
The shooting left one man dead and two others injured. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
A heavy police presence descended upon neighborhoods close to Austins, which is near Olathe South High School and the headquarters of Garmin Ltd.
At one point, authorities blocked off several intersections near 155th and Lindenwood, just south of where police had set up a command post at Scarborough Elementary School. Police in military-style vehicles and officers and camouflage gear were seen in the vicinity of a house there.
Clinton police took the suspect into custody at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Olathe police. Clinton is about 80 miles from Olathe and generally takes about 90 minutes to travel there by vehicle.
The suspect was being interviewed by detectives from Olathe and was expected to be transferred to the Henry County Jail later Thursday.
Authorities have not released the man’s name.
Witnesses said the suspect was in Austins drinking and making racial slurs. At one point, they said, one of the regulars stood up to the man.
Sources said two of the victims were of Middle Eastern or Indian descent.
Neighbors in the Scarborough neighborhood said the suspect may have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. He also may have recently been diagnosed with a serious illness.
Four hours after the shooting, investigators were inside the bar combing for evidence.
Tyler Lape, 23, of Olathe, was at the bar and left about five minutes before the shooting.
He said he thought a friend of his was among the injured, possibly shot in the shoulder and the hand.
Lape said the bar was packed with people watching the University of Kansas basketball game.
Lape was having a beer with his friend and left to go home and let his dogs out. Minutes later, he heard news of the shooting.
“I was just there, that’s impossible,” he thought.
By the time he got back, the bar was a crime scene.
Lape said he didn’t know why his friend would have been shot, and he is worried about him.
“He’s a really nice guy,” Lape said. “He would stick up for anybody. He’s not a guy who would start a fight.”
Garret Bohnen, a former employee at Austins, watched police work the crime scene from a car across the street from the bar. Bohnen said he was worried about the fate of his former coworkers, which includes a roommate.
The roommate called Bohnen after the incident.
“He said, ‘Yo, someone got shot,’ ” Bohnen said. “He said it three times over.”
Bohnen added the incident was frightening.
“It’s scary,” he said. “It’s a place I know. It’s like a miniature family. The regulars know us, and we know the regulars.”
Former University of Kansas football player Daymond Patterson II tweeted that a cousin once worked at the bar. Patterson, now a personal trainer for professional athletes, expressed disbelief about the shooting.
“Heard somebody randomly went into a restaurant my cousin used to work at in Olathe today and shoot (sic) it up,” Patterson wrote. “...Crazy world!”
