Trump decries hate crimes, Olathe shooting during speech to Congress

Nearly a week after a triple shooting in Olathe sparked a federal inquiry into possible hate crimes, President Donald Trump made his first public statement on the attack.
In a joint speech to Congress on Tuesday night, Trump condemned the shooting that left Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, dead.
Kuchibhotla’s Garmin co-worker Alok Madasani, of Overland Park, and bystander Ian Grillot were wounded in the shooting Feb. 22 at Austins Bar & Grill near 151st Street and Mur-Len Road.
Kuchibhotla and Madasani are from India.
The FBI confirmed earlier Tuesday that it is investigating the shooting as a hate crime.
Trump opened the joint address by denouncing the Kansas City area attack and a recent wave of anti-Semitism.
“We are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms,” Trump said.
The condemnation comes six days after the crime, a delay many had criticized.
On Monday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on Trump to speak out on the shooting.
With threats & hate crimes on rise, we shouldn't have to tell @POTUS to do his part. He must step up & speak out.https://t.co/QKKyXyuqNM— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 27, 2017
U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a Kansas Republican, said Tuesday afternoon he contacted the White House to urge Trump to condemn the shooting.
I've contacted the White House and urged President Trump to condemn hateful acts like the shooting that took place in Olathe last week: pic.twitter.com/dWoyUQVXvV— Rep. Kevin Yoder (@RepKevinYoder) February 28, 2017
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, also called on Trump to repudiate Islamophobia during his speech.
#CAIR Calls on Trump to Repudiate Islamophobia, Anti-Muslim Hate Crimes During Address to Congress | CAIR Asks... https://t.co/IzcXJ8UR3E— CAIR National (@CAIRNational) February 28, 2017
In an editorial on Monday, The Star also called on Trump to denounce the violent act during his address to Congress.
A day later, Grillot said he, too, would like Trump to mention the shooting in his address.
“It would be nice for some kind of closure,” Grillot said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
