Regency Park on Metcalf loses a restaurant that’s been there 25 years

After more than 25 years, an Overland Park Romano’s Macaroni Grill has shut down.
A sign on the door of the restaurant, in Regency Park at 9292 Metcalf Ave., says: “Sorry, this location has closed. We have enjoyed serving this community.” The Romano’s logo also has been removed from the building.
In a statement, Romano’s officials said: “The company regularly reviews its portfolio of restaurants as a normal course of business and made the tough decision to close this location. Macaroni Grill appreciates its team members’ hard work through the years and enjoyed being a part of the Overland Park community. We thank all of our loyal guests for their patronage through the years.”
An employee of landlord Acf Property Management in Studio City, Calif., said officials would not have a comment at this time.
Regency Park also lost its Pei Wei Asian Diner in September but it is replacing it with the metro’s first Billy Sims Barbecue in mid-to-late May.
Still, the center has more than a handful of empty spaces and also will lose Whole Foods Market in Regency Park North when the specialty grocer closes in early 2018 and opens a location by the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Romano’s listed the closing of its Regency Park location as April 24 and said it has operated in the spot since December 1991. The freestanding building is 7,150 square feet.
