Prairiefire getting a new tenant in HomeGoods; new Leawood boutique opens

2:09 Inside Stock Hill steakhouse near Country Club Plaza Pause

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

0:19 Demolition begins at Olathe's Great Mall of the Great Plains

2:41 Inside Tippin's: KC's popular pie maker

0:45 This 3-D candy printer lets you design and make gummy candy

1:34 Eddie V's Prime Seafood opens near the Plaza

1:09 Westport's new made-to-order doughnut shop

1:22 Historic church buzzes with saws and sanders

2:45 Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees