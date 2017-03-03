Olathe Zio’s closes; 2 new Overland Park restaurants; & a HomeGoods for Legends Outlets?

A couple of consumers just wanted lunch Thursday. Instead they ran into the end of an auction at Zio’s Italian Kitchen.
The restaurant has closed after nearly two decades at 11981 S. Strang Line Road in the Olathe Station. Company officials did not return phone calls.
According to trade publication Nation’s Restaurant News, the 16-unit chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, blaming a “downturn in the economy across the Southwest driven by lower oil prices.”
Eight locations are still listed on its website — one in Springfield, five in Oklahoma and two in Texas — but not the Independence location, which opened in early 1998.
Taqueria Mexico also recently closed at 11977 S. Strang Line Road. The owners couldn’t be reached for comment.
▪ Locally owned A1 Sushi and Hibachi plans to open in The Fountains shopping center at 6537 W. 119th St. in Overland Park. A spring opening is scheduled. Frida's Taqueria, and then Spice N Rice, formerly occupied the spot. The owners of the center declined to comment.
▪ Miyabi Japanese & Asian Bistro opened in early February at 7809 W. 151st St., Overland Park.
▪ Pretzel Boy’s plans an April opening at 9559 Nall Ave., Overland Park. Dan Wikiera trained with the owners of the two St. Louis locations and then signed a licensing agreement for Kansas City.
The shop will offer fresh made pretzels, pretzels wrapped around meat such as brats, Italian sausage, Cajun chicken and Andouille and then baked, as well as house-made dips and party trays. It also will do custom shaped pretzels.
▪ Gossip, a dance club and restaurant, is going through planning to open at 10635 Floyd St. in Overland Park. It would be open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and offer live music, comedy acts and DJs. A comedy club had previously operated in the space.
HomeGoods for Legends Outlets?
HomeGoods, a discount home furnishings chain and sister company to Marshalls, wants to open a 20,097-square-foot store in the Legends Outlets Kansas City. It is going through planning to add 9,570-square-feet to a building at 1817 Village West Parkway.
HomeGoods officials would not comment on the new location.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
