Billy Sims Barbecue opening soon in Overland Park

Oklahoma chain Billy Sims Barbecue has been opening locations ever closer to Kansas City.
Now they are entering the market with a new location in Regency Park, 9222 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, former home of Pei Wei Asian Diner. A mid-March opening in planned.
The leasing agent for Regency Park did not return phone calls.
Billy Sims, a native of Hooks, Texas, was a running back for the Detroit Lions. He retired in 1985 and later worked in sports marketing and was a volunteer with nonprofit organizations.
In 2004, he opened his first Billy Sims Barbecue restaurant in Tulsa with Jeff Jackson, a Kansas City, Kan., native. They now have more than 40 locations in five states: Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa and Michigan.
Menu items include sandwiches (brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked turkey, bologna, hot link or Polish sausage), specialties like The Heisman (choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork with a slice of bologna and a hot link), dinner plates, baked potatoes, chili, Frito chili pie, smoked chicken Caesar salad and Schooner BBQ salad, and sides such as mini corn on the cob, green beans, barbecue beans and potato salad.
Pei Wei Asian Diner closed in September 2016.
