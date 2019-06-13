Here’s your guide to Kansas City’s election: The candidates, the issues and more

Kansas City voters will elect a new mayor and 12 City Council members on Tuesday June 18. BigStock

Kansas City voters will choose a new mayor and 12 City Council members on Tuesday June 18. They will select from the top two finishers in each of the April 2 non-partisan primary races.

Whatever the outcome, the election will bring big change to City Hall. Eight-year incumbent Mayor Sly James is limited to two terms and is not running. At least six of the council seats will turn over.

Voters will be asked to decide “yes” or “no” on a proposal (Question One) to limit property tax abatements for real estate developers to 50 percent. Also on the ballot are the city’s nine Municipal Court judges. They are appointed by the mayor and City Council but require voter approval every four years.

To help you sort out the names, the issues and the logistics, The Star has compiled this election guide.

What You Need to Know

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Deadlines to register to vote and for submitting an absentee ballot application have passed. For those with absentee ballots, in-person absentee voting ends on Monday at 5:00 p.m. All mail-in absentee ballots must be received by your election office no later than 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

To find polling places, sample ballots and other information, visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. If you live in the Kansas City, Mo. portion of Jackson County, you can also check polling locations at www.kceb.org by entering a last name and birth date in the “Check Your Voter Status” box, or by clicking on the “Poll Locations” link on the Kansas City Election Board homepage.





Acceptable forms of ID remain the same as in past elections:



