Here’s your guide to Kansas City’s election: The candidates, the issues and more

Kansas City voters will elect a new mayor and 12 City Council members on Tuesday June 18.
Kansas City voters will choose a new mayor and 12 City Council members on Tuesday June 18. They will select from the top two finishers in each of the April 2 non-partisan primary races.

Whatever the outcome, the election will bring big change to City Hall. Eight-year incumbent Mayor Sly James is limited to two terms and is not running. At least six of the council seats will turn over.

Voters will be asked to decide “yes” or “no” on a proposal (Question One) to limit property tax abatements for real estate developers to 50 percent. Also on the ballot are the city’s nine Municipal Court judges. They are appointed by the mayor and City Council but require voter approval every four years.

To help you sort out the names, the issues and the logistics, The Star has compiled this election guide.

What You Need to Know

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Deadlines to register to vote and for submitting an absentee ballot application have passed. For those with absentee ballots, in-person absentee voting ends on Monday at 5:00 p.m. All mail-in absentee ballots must be received by your election office no later than 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

To find polling places, sample ballots and other information, visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. If you live in the Kansas City, Mo. portion of Jackson County, you can also check polling locations at www.kceb.org by entering a last name and birth date in the “Check Your Voter Status” box, or by clicking on the “Poll Locations” link on the Kansas City Election Board homepage.

Acceptable forms of ID remain the same as in past elections:

  • Missouri Driver License or Non-driver License
  • U.S. Passport, or Military/Government ID
  • Voter identification card, paycheck or bank statement
  • Missouri College ID.


Mayoral Candidates

‘You can build change’: How Quinton Lucas would govern as Kansas City mayor

From homeless to Ivy League to mayoral candidate, Quinton Lucas has ‘always been like that’

Neither pushover nor agitator: How Jolie Justus would govern as Kansas City mayor

Mayoral candidate Jolie Justus: Sometimes saying nothing is the best way to get something done


City Council Candidates

On Kansas City’s council ballot: Newcomers to City Hall, but not to politics, activism


The Issues

With affordable housing a key KC election issue, where do some major proposals stand?

Justus and KCI: Questions about terminal project prove fodder for campaign criticism

Kansas City ‘has to figure out something’ to fund ballooning pensions in tight budgets


The Debates

Lucas and Justus, debating on the East Side, promise more resources for neighborhoods

Debate: KC mayoral candidates talk $63M luxury hotel, crime, trash and neighborhoods

Candidates Justus, Lucas go toe-to-toe on trustworthiness in the debate for KC mayor

Kansas City mayoral candidates Justus, Lucas sharpen attacks, strategies at forum

KC mayoral candidates Justus and Lucas talk crime, incentives and grades for Sly James

Mayoral debate: Justus, Lucas talk violent crime, inclusion, MLK Blvd. or Paseo


The Star's endorsements

Quinton Lucas for Mayor of Kansas City

Eric Bunch for 4th District seat on the Kansas City Council

Melissa Robinson for 3rd District seat on the Kansas City Council


Other Endorsements

Justus snags major Northland endorsement in mayor’s race as ‘someone who will listen’

Police union endorses Quinton Lucas for KC mayor: ‘He listens to our officers’

Endorsements continue: Major national LGBTQ organization backs Justus for KC mayor

Organized labor shows divided loyalties as KC mayoral campaign heads into final month

Endorsement: Kansas City Mayor Sly James names his preferred successor

