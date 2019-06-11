The Star endorses Melissa Robinson for 3rd District seat on the Kansas City Council

Editorial Board with KCMO Public Schools’ Melissa Robinson & Shannon Jaax Star Editorial Board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Steve Kraske talked about Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell with board president Melissa Robinson and Repurposing Initiative director Shannon Jaax on Thurs., Aug. 2, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star Editorial Board members Colleen McCain Nelson and Steve Kraske talked about Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell with board president Melissa Robinson and Repurposing Initiative director Shannon Jaax on Thurs., Aug. 2, 2018.

The challenges facing the 3rd District neighborhoods that Melissa Robinson and Joseph “Joey Cuts” Thomas seek to represent on the Kansas City Council are numerous and daunting.





Reducing violent crime is at top of the list, followed by expanding affordable housing and spurring economic development. Aging infrastructure also will require immediate attention.

In this race to succeed Jermaine Reed on the City Council, voters should elect a strong leader who can work effectively to strengthen distressed neighborhoods after decades of disinvestment. The Star Editorial Board endorses Robinson, whose relevant experience and collaborative style would allow her to make an immediate impact at City Hall and drive progress in the 3rd District.





Voters will go to the polls on June 18.

Robinson is the former chair of the Kansas City Public School Board of Directors and president of the Black Health Care Coalition, a nonprofit organization focused on health equity in underserved communities.

She represented the 3rd District on the Public Improvements Advisory Committee (PIAC). There, her coalition-building skills were instrumental in securing $23 million in federal funding for redevelopment along the Brush Creek corridor.

During Robinson’s four-year term on the school board, Kansas City Public Schools saw impressive growth and made notable academic gains. In February, the district celebrated its highest scores in the state Annual Progress Report.

Robinson, though, has not been on the right side of every issue. As board chair, she voted to enter into contract negotiations with Superintendent Mark Bedell before the board’s state-mandated dissolution from nine members to seven — a troubling maneuver aimed at taking decision-making power away from the incoming school board.

She eventually voted no on the contract extension that was approved in April. Robinson rejected Bedell’s extension because of a pricey buyout package.

“Looking back, the timing was extremely compressed,” she said. “We needed more time to best represent the district’s interests.”

Thomas is a long-time resident and small business owner on Kansas City’s East Side, who has a keen understanding of the community’s needs. A licensed barber, he owns 18OV Barber Salon in the Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District, and started the Know Joey? Foundation in 2007 to raise money to provide food for the homeless during Thanksgiving.

Thomas brought new ideas and a genuine desire to serve to this race. While he has a bright future, Robinson is better prepared to take on this challenging role now.

