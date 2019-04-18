Justus snags major Northland endorsement in mayor’s race as ‘someone who will listen’

Council members Justus, Lucas win Kansas City mayoral primary, will face off in June Councilwoman Jolie Justus and Councilman Quinton Lucas emerged victorious in Tuesday night’s Kansas City mayoral primary, prevailing over nine competitors for the chance to face off in the June general election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Councilwoman Jolie Justus and Councilman Quinton Lucas emerged victorious in Tuesday night’s Kansas City mayoral primary, prevailing over nine competitors for the chance to face off in the June general election.

The Northland’s leading political advocacy group, Forward KC, is backing Jolie Justus for Kansas City mayor, her campaign announced Wednesday.

Justus, the 4th District councilwoman, faces her council mate Quinton Lucas, 3rd District at-large, in a June 18 runoff for mayor. The two advanced from an 11-candidate primary earlier this month.

Forward KC’s announcement follows another major endorsement—of Lucas by the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Former Councilman Ed Ford, vice president of Forward KC, said in a press release that the group believed Justus would address issues facing neighborhoods in the Northland.

“Jolie is someone who will listen to the needs of Kansas Citians and has shown that she has what it takes to lead in difficult situations,” Ford said.





In the primary, Forward backed Steve Miller over the only Northlander in the primary, Scott Wagner.

Wagner won Clay County and narrowly held the Northland overall. Justus won Platte County and came in a close second to Wagner north of the river.

In a statement, Justus said she admired Forward KC’s “tireless advocacy for Northland neighborhoods and communities.”

“My priority as mayor will be to make sure that every Kansas City neighborhood is sharing in our city’s incredible progress and momentum,” Justus said, “so I look forward to working with Forward KC to make sure we’re putting the needs of Northland neighborhoods front and center.”

Justus also has the backing and spending power of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council and endorsements from Mayor Sly James, former Mayor Kay Barnes, several current and former state legislators and LGBTQ rights groups, including LPAC, Promoting Equality for All Missourians, the LGBTQ Victory Fund and the Human Rights Campaign.

Several major Kansas City groups, including the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee, the Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO and the Civic Council, have yet to endorse.

The general election for mayor is June 18. The deadline to register to vote is May 22.