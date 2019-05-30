Candidates Justus, Lucas go toe-to-toe on trustworthiness in debate for KC mayor

Quinton Lucas and Jolie Justus, both sitting members of the City Council, faced off in the fourth mayoral debate hosted by The Star Thursday at Ruskin High School. syang@kcstar.com

The race between Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas is growing more heated as the two seek to distinguish themselves from one another less than three weeks ahead of the vote for Kansas City mayor.

As the campaign days dwindle, the two City Council members are sharpening their narratives for voters: Justus as an effective policymaker with a history of leading on big projects and neighborhood issues, Lucas as a City Hall change agent who will provide better basic services.

The two met Thursday night in the fourth of six debates hosted by The Star. The debate followed news that Justus and a union supporting her called into question Lucas’ trustworthiness. A PAC associated with the union put up a site questioning alleged conflicts of interest on Lucas’ part. Justus’ own campaign site says “voters in Kansas City need to know that you just can’t trust Quinton Lucas.”

In the debate, Justus, 4th District, cited a key vote over the single terminal project at Kansas City International Airport. She said Lucas, 3rd District at large, promised he would vote with opponents of a contract with Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate to build the terminal. He ultimately voted with Edgemoor supporters.

“These are tough conversations and I get that,” Justus said, “but if you are going to make a commitment to someone, you need to keep that commitment. If you’re going to tell someone that you’re going to do something, that you’re going to pass a housing policy and you’ve got four years to do it, then you need to do it.





Justus said she heard from community and business leaders a desire for a mayor who will show up and follow through.

Lucas rebutted by saying this was the first he’d heard from Justus about his trustworthiness. “She’s never told me before that I’m untrustworthy and some god awful public servant,” Lucas said.

He said wouldn’t run a negative campaign against Justus, although he went on to call into question some of her decision making he didn’t regard as transparent.

Lucas didn’t dispute the charge on his KCI vote, but he went on to say his job was to look out for taxpayers and questioned Justus’ initial support for a no-bid contract that would have allowed Burns & McDonnell to build the new KCI terminal.





The project went through a competitive bidding process after push back from the council and public. Maryland-based Edgemoor is the developer.

“If we’re talking about saying one thing and doing another, “ Lucas said, it’s another bad idea to then kind of change your mind in the procurement process so one day it’s a no-bid contract, two weeks later it’s a right-of-first-refusal, four weeks later it’s some new convoluted process.” He added that all of it was “kind of secretive, nontransparent, not in the best interest of what the voters want.”

Justus has since said she should have lobbied harder for a competitive process when Burns & McDonnell first came forward.

The two will face off in two more debates before the June 18 election — June 8 at noon at the Northland Cathedral, and June 9 at 2 p.m. at Unity Temple on the Country Club Plaza.