Police union endorses Quinton Lucas for KC mayor: ‘He listens to our officers’

Councilwoman Jolie Justus and Councilman Quinton Lucas emerged victorious in Tuesday night's Kansas City mayoral primary, prevailing over nine competitors for the chance to face off in the June general election.

The Fraternal Order of Police, a union representing Kansas City’s officers, endorsed Quinton Lucas Wednesday night in the race for mayor, adding to his public safety and labor endorsements.

Lucas, a first-term 3rd District at-large councilman, faces Councilwoman Jolie Justus in the June mayoral runoff. The two beat out nine other candidates in a nonpartisan primary earlier this month.

The nod from the police union’s local lodge comes after the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 42 endorsed Lucas last week, giving him two major labor and public safety endorsements. Lucas’ campaign announced an endorsement from former Kansas City Police Chief Jim Corwin.

In a press release, the FOP’s president Brad Lemon said Lucas has always stood up for police.

“Quinton is from this community and for this community,” Lemon said. “He listens to our officers, is the only candidate to build relationships with officers through KCPD ride-alongs and recognizes that nothing is more important than the safety of our community. Too many families in Kansas City are impacted by violence; Quinton will change that.”

Lucas said in the release that parents in every neighborhood “should know their children are going to come home safe.”

“We don’t need more task forces that put reports on a shelf. We don’t need blue ribbon commissions to talk circles around an issue,” Lucas said, taking an apparent swipe at Justus, who chaired Mayor Sly James’ task force on violent crime. “We need a mayor who will commit to taking our city off the top 10 most dangerous cities list.”

Still outstanding are major endorsements from the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee, the Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO, and the Civic Council, among others.

FOP also endorsed the six incumbents who are running for reelection to the City Council — Heather Hall, Teresa Loar, Dan Fowler, Katheryn Shields, Lee Barnes and Kevin McManus — and six newcomers in the open seats left by mayoral candidates and term-limited council members.

The general election for mayor is June 18. The deadline to register to vote is May 22.