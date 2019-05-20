Kansas City mayoral candidates Justus, Lucas sharpen attacks, strategies at forum

Mayoral candidates Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas greeted each other after the third of six debates Monday at Rockhurst University in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

With less than a month left to Kansas City’s general election, the two mayoral candidates stepped up critiques of each other’s records at a Monday night debate, trading barbs over who can best deliver on promises of more affordable housing, racial equity and increased government transparency.

In a 90-minute forum at Rockhurst University, Council members Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas offered in the bluntest terms yet lines of attack they will likely pursue up until voters go to the polls on June 18th.

Lucas 3rd District at Large, depicted Justus, 4th District, as too interested in how state and federal lawmakers might help the city less compelled to find solutions locally. Justus characterized Lucas as spending more energy opining on social media than on actual follow through, repeatedly stressing that she would “show up.”

Justus noted that key portions of an ambitious housing agenda Lucas introduced last fall remain stalled in the council. While she didn’t specify the measures, one she was likely referring to was Lucas’ proposal to require apartment developers to set aside 15 percent of new units as affordably priced for residents making below median household income.

“He has been chair of the (council) housing committee for four years,” Justus said. “You have to make sure that you show up and get things done. ... You have to have someone who’s not just tweeting, not just talking but who follows through.”

Lucas said that while Justus claims an interest in housing policy, she attended none of the community meetings he held on the issue last year. He pointed to several pieces of legislation he shepherded to passage, including caps on tax abatements for developers and tighter controls over spending the city manager do without council authorization.

“Time and time again, I’ve led on substantive policy issues,” Lucas said.

As for his use of social media, Lucas said he had no apologies for trying to get the word out about his work.

“Sometimes you put it on Facebook and tweet about it because you want people to hear about it,” he said.

The debate was the third in a series of six sponsored or co-sponsored by The Star, one in each council district. Rockhurst is located in the 5th District.

Asked by Star editorial writer Toriano Porter how each would bring more racial equity to city government, Justus said she would work to ensure that “everybody is represented” in appointments to boards and commissions.

Lucas countered that it was all well and good to have city boards where “we have people who look different,” but that real equity comes from pursuing policies toward that end.