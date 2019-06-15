The Star endorses Katheryn Shields for 4th District at-large Kansas City Council seat

How to check your voter registration Is your voter registration up-to-date? Even if you voted before, from time to time, states and local election offices purge their voter registration lists. They delete people who have moved or who haven’t voted in a long time. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your voter registration up-to-date? Even if you voted before, from time to time, states and local election offices purge their voter registration lists. They delete people who have moved or who haven’t voted in a long time.

Katheryn Shields’ curriculum vitae is longer than your average elected official’s. After serving two terms in the 4th District at-large seat on the Kansas City Council from 1987 to 1994, she ran successfully for Jackson County executive — an office she held for an unprecedented three terms.

Then in 2015, she emerged after eight years out of public service to reclaim the same council seat she had served in under Mayors Dick Berkley and Emanuel Cleaver. And in Tuesday’s election, voters should give Shields the nod yet again.

But why, exactly, does she want back in? “I think I still have many characteristics that made me an effective council person and county executive,” she said. “I’m getting pretty good at reaching out to people and working with them to find solutions to problems. And there are many issues in this city that still need to be addressed.”

That’s what voters ought to be looking for. Though she was accustomed to being the big boss at the county level — a job with a significant level of autonomy — Shields has developed a reputation on the City Council for drilling down on the often-mundane basics, prioritizing promised city services over flashy signature projects.

No. 1 on her list remains the unsexy but crucial topic of infrastructure, especially taking care of a street system that is already testing the capacity of the public works department. “Maintaining our roads is more than just a city responsibility,” she said. “It’s an economic development tool, and we’re not doing well enough at it now.”

And while she’s obviously a proponent of developing the local economy, Shields also remembers that we have to plan smartly before we grow: “Instead of expanding our road system, we should be making sure we are able to maintain existing ones first.”

Shields was an early and vocal critic of Mayor Sly James’ secretive plan to award a no-bid contract to Burns & McDonnell to design and build a new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport in the spring of 2017. “We need an explanation as to why we didn’t want to use the competitive process,” she told The Star that May, and she supported the public option of issuing traditional airport bonds for the project — an important good-government alternative we supported.

Opposing her in the general election is political newcomer Robert Westfall, a University of Missouri grad who has been an impressive candidate. His passion for the underdog, combined with his unique backstory of addiction and redemption, make him a future leader to watch.

But Katheryn Shields’ peerless track record and continued enthusiasm for public service make her the better choice — and earn her The Star’s endorsement for the 4th District at-large seat on Tuesday’s ballot.

