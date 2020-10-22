Officials to announce Raytown plan to help at-risk youth, solve more business robberies

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker

Officials plan to announce Thursday the details of a new violence reduction program in Raytown aimed at helping at-risk young people and solving more business robberies.

Raytown Police Chief Robert Kuehl will be joined by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and others during the 1 p.m. news conference at C. Lee Kenagy Park to announce the program called Raytown United.

“We need not forget that cities do reduce violence,” Baker said in a statement before the news conference. “Yes, it can be done. We can do it here, in Raytown.”

Efforts to initiate the program began months ago when officials analyzed the city’s violent crime data, which identified clusters of violence involving young people and a low clearance of business robberies, Kuehl said in the statement.

As part of the program, Darren Faulkner, director of community engagement for the Kansas City No Violence Alliance, will work with people who are identified as needing help to put them on a path to “a different future.”

Another aspect will involve working with the Raytown Chamber of Commerce to help solve more business robberies.

Three people have been killed this year in Raytown, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes one fatal police shooting. That’s down compared to eight killings by this time in 2019 and six by this time in 2018. There were two in 2017.

As of Thursday, 230 people have been killed in homicides this year across the Kansas City metro. Last week, Kansas City broke its all-time record for homicides in a year after a double shooting left the city’s 156th victim dead.