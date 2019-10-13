Police identify 17-year-old killed during rolling gun battle in Kansas City

SHARE COPY LINK

Police have identified a teenage boy who was killed during a shooting Saturday in Kansas City.

Leighlan Fleming, 17, was found fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the driveway of a home, according to police.

Officers were called to East 53rd Street and Wabash Avenue just before 4 p.m. after gunfire was heard in the area.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said there was a rolling gun battle that spanned several blocks. Officers found shell casings at multiple locations within a two-block radius.

Fleming may have been chased, Hernandez said Saturday. Detectives, who were trying to piece together what unfolded, did not believe Fleming lived at the home where his body was found, Hernandez said.

Crime scene technicians placed orange markers near potential evidence. Outside the yellow, cautionary police tape, two women hugged, swaying as they held each other.

No suspect information has been released.

Fleming is among 25 teenagers who have been killed by gunfire this year in the Kansas City area. Dozens of others have been shot and survived.

The homicide was also one of three this weekend in the metro area.

About six hours before Fleming was shot, a man was found dead at the Jubilee Market, a gas station at 2410 Hardesty Ave. No suspect information has been released in that slaying.

The two deaths marked the 117th and 118th homicides this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time last year, the city had recorded 114 killings.

Then on Sunday afternoon, a man was fatally shot in Raytown. The suspect barricaded himself in a home, setting off an hourslong standoff with tactical officers, police said. He was later arrested.

Anyone with information about the killings was asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

