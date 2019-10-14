‘Took a bullet for my daughter’: Family IDs Raytown shooting victim as suspect’s uncle

SHARE COPY LINK

Relatives of a man shot and killed Sunday in Raytown have identified him as an uncle of the suspect who barricaded himself inside his home and set off an hourslong standoff with police.

Frank Gilmore, 63, was found fatally shot outside a home in the 8800 block of East 85th Street.

Gilmore’s cousin, Randall Gilmore Sr., said the alleged shooter was the victim’s nephew, who has a history of mental health issues.

The shooting was reported about 1:13 p.m. in the area of the home, according to the Raytown Police Department. The suspect then ran to his home nearby in the 8500 block of Kentucky Avenue and barricaded himself inside, police said.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect for hours, setting up a perimeter around the home. More than 20 people, including family members of the victim, gathered near police tape at the crime scene where Gilmore’s body could be seen in the street.

About 7 p.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody. The suspect had not been charged as of Sunday night. Police have not identified him.

In an email Monday, the police department said it was unable to release any details about the shooting. Police have not identified the victim publicly. Detectives were still investigating.

Frank Gilmore, left, who was identified by relatives as the victim of a fatal shooting in Raytown, can be seen standing next to his cousin, Randall Gilmore, in this provided photograph. Provided photograph

While it was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting, Randall Gilmore Sr. said it was believed Frank Gilmore was shot by his nephew after the nephew, who was acting aggressively, threatened Randall Gilmore Sr.’s 17-year-old daughter. Frank Gilmore stepped in during the confrontation, he said.

“He took a bullet for my daughter,” Randall Gilmore Sr. said.

Described as a patriarch in his family, Frank Gilmore left behind three adult children. Gilmore, a retired truck driver, was a handyman who helped neighbors whenever he could with his pickup truck, Randall Gilmore Sr. said.

Randall Gilmore Sr. and Frank Gilmore grew up together. Though cousins, people often thought they were brothers, he said. Randall Gilmore Sr. described his cousin as a plain and simple man.

“He was an all-around good guy,” he said. “A good dude.”

“I’m just recovering,” Randall Gilmore Sr. said.

Gilmore was the third person fatally shot over the weekend in the Kansas City area. The region has recorded more than 170 homicides this year, according to data kept by The Star that includes killings on both sides of the state line.

A man was found fatally shot Saturday at the Jubilee Market, a gas station at 2410 Hardesty Ave. in Kansas City. Hours later, a 17-year-old was killed during a rolling gun battle near East 53rd Street and Wabash Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

