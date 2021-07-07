Why did Kansas City interstates flood so quickly in storm? Here’s the likely culprit

Flash flooding along I-35 and I-70 in downtown Kansas City was likely caused by the combination of debris in the drains and a short and heavy downpour, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation spokesman.

Cars and trucks were observed traveling through heavily submerged parts of the major highways Wednesday afternoon following a spate of rain that came almost as quick as it left. The roughly 45-minute downpour dropped an estimated 1/2 to 1 inch of rain behind, according to the National Weather Service.

Markl Johnson, a spokesman for MDOT, said there is an issue of debris in the drainage systems along the highway. Those can clog up during heavy downpours like Wednesday afternoon’s, he said.

“I’m thinking it was more of a freak thing regarding the flooding areas,” Johnson said in an emailed reply to The Star about whether the event was rare or a cause for future concern.

Emergency response teams were sent to clear out the debris and help the flooded areas drain, Johnson said. Those workers drive pickup trucks with equipment that help in emergency situations, he said, and are better equipped to clear drains in situations than the maintenance teams.

The heavy downpour led to delays on the city’s major highways, including high flood waters that closed several westbound lanes of I-70 at Broadway Boulevard. And there was a two-vehicle crash at southbound Interstate 435 near 23rd Street that shut down several lanes.

The Star’s Cortlynn Stark and Katie Moore contributed to this report.