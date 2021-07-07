Photos and video show flood on I-35 near downtown Kansas City as intense rain hit metro

Kansas City interstates saw major flood water on Wednesday afternoon as a storm hit Kansas City quickly and intensely.

Emergency response teams went to clear the road at I-35 and West Pennway. Interstate 70 also saw flooding at Broadway Boulevard in downtown Kansas City.

Two vehicles crashed on southbound Interstate 435, past 23rd Street, and several lanes closed.

KC Star photo intern Rebecca Slezak captured the flooding at I-35 and Southwest Trafficway, which started at about 4 p.m., on camera. Check it out:

Cars splash through floodwater on the Southwest Trafficway on ramp to northbound Interstate 35 heading toward downtown Kansas City, Wednesday after heavy rains flooded the area. The interstate was impassible for a while due to water pooling in the lanes. Rebecca Slezak rslezak@kcstar.com

