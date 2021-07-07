Weather News
Short but heavy downpour over Kansas City causes flooding, crash along major roadways
A heavy downpour across Kansas City caused roads to flood and at least one car crash Wednesday afternoon.
Radar indicated 1/2 to 1 inch of rain fell in a short period of time, causing the drainage system to become overwhelmed in some areas, the National Weather Service in Kansas City said.
Heavy rains began around 3:30 p.m., but had begun to clear out by 4:15 p.m.
The rain caused some roads to become flooded.
Southbound Interstate 35 at West Pennway was flooded, the Missouri Department of Transportation posted on social media. Emergency responders were sent to clear the drains.
Several lanes on westbound Interstate 70 at Broadway Boulevard were also closed.
And a two-vehicle crash at southbound Interstate 435 near 23rd Street shut down several lanes.
Drivers were told to expect delays.
Comments