Short but heavy downpour over Kansas City causes flooding, crash along major roadways

A heavy downpour across Kansas City caused roads to flood and at least one car crash Wednesday afternoon.

Radar indicated 1/2 to 1 inch of rain fell in a short period of time, causing the drainage system to become overwhelmed in some areas, the National Weather Service in Kansas City said.

Heavy rains began around 3:30 p.m., but had begun to clear out by 4:15 p.m.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning currently over downtown Kansas City will be moving eastward along I-70 toward the stadium complex, then into Blue Springs and Lee's Summit over the next 30-60 minutes. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 7, 2021

The rain caused some roads to become flooded.

Southbound Interstate 35 at West Pennway was flooded, the Missouri Department of Transportation posted on social media. Emergency responders were sent to clear the drains.

Several lanes on westbound Interstate 70 at Broadway Boulevard were also closed.

And a two-vehicle crash at southbound Interstate 435 near 23rd Street shut down several lanes.

Drivers were told to expect delays.

Breaking: 2 vehicle crash SB I-435 past 23rd St. Several lanes are closed. Expect delays in the area. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/ntYt1WubIh — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 7, 2021