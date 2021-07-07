Kansas City police seek help to find missing 22-year-old woman last seen in Northland

The Kansas City Police Department is looking for Anita Singh, 22, last seen Wednesday afternoon in the area of 62nd Street and Harden Court. She is considered missing and endangered, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 22-year-old woman last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Anita Singh has been missing since around 4 p.m., police said on social media. She was in the area of NW 62nd Street and Harden Court.

She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans at the time. Police say Singh needs medication and to be taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The department is encouraging anyone with information of her whereabouts to call 911 or the department’s missing person unit at 816-234-5136.