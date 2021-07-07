Community
Kansas City police seek help to find missing 22-year-old woman last seen in Northland
The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 22-year-old woman last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Anita Singh has been missing since around 4 p.m., police said on social media. She was in the area of NW 62nd Street and Harden Court.
She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans at the time. Police say Singh needs medication and to be taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The department is encouraging anyone with information of her whereabouts to call 911 or the department’s missing person unit at 816-234-5136.
