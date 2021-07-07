Weather News

Watch: Flooding on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City

Heavy rains flooded southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near West Pennway in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon, according to the KC District of Missouri Department of Transportation.
Heavy rains flooded southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near West Pennway in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon, according to the KC District of Missouri Department of Transportation. KC District of Missouri Department of Transportation.

Flash flooding hit Interstate 35 at West Pennway in Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation asked drivers to avoid the area.

Here’s what the flooding looked like from a KC Scout interstate camera:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith is a breaking news editor and digital journalist. She began at The Star in January 2020 after she graduated from the University of Kansas in December with degrees in journalism and humanities.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service