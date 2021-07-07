Weather News Watch: Flooding on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City By Savanna Smith July 07, 2021 04:34 PM ORDER REPRINT → Heavy rains flooded southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near West Pennway in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon, according to the KC District of Missouri Department of Transportation. KC District of Missouri Department of Transportation. Flash flooding hit Interstate 35 at West Pennway in Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation asked drivers to avoid the area. Here’s what the flooding looked like from a KC Scout interstate camera: Related stories from Kansas City Star weather-news Flooding on Interstates 35 and 70 near downtown Kansas City. Officials say avoid area July 07, 2021 4:17 PM local Living in a Kansas City ‘heat island’? Here are tips for dealing with extreme temps June 25, 2021 9:22 AM Savanna Smith twitter email phone 816-234-4798 Savanna Smith is a breaking news editor and digital journalist. She began at The Star in January 2020 after she graduated from the University of Kansas in December with degrees in journalism and humanities. Comments
