Weather News
Flooding on Interstates 35 and 70 near downtown Kansas City. Officials say avoid area
Kansas City drivers should avoid Interstate 35 near West Pennway due to flooding, according to the KC District of the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Heavy rains caused the flooding Wednesday afternoon.
MoDOT wrote on Twitter that emergency response is on the way to clear the highway drains.
Drivers should expect delays and are asked to find alternate routes.
Also, high flood waters closed several westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Broadway Boulevard.
