Flooding on Interstates 35 and 70 near downtown Kansas City. Officials say avoid area

Kansas City drivers should avoid Interstate 35 near West Pennway due to flooding, according to the KC District of the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Heavy rains caused the flooding Wednesday afternoon.

Breaking: Heavy rains have flooded SB I-35 @ West Pennway near downtown KC. Emergency Response is on the way to clear the drains. Plz find an alternate route. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/chrlcl8i7V — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 7, 2021

MoDOT wrote on Twitter that emergency response is on the way to clear the highway drains.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to find alternate routes.

Also, high flood waters closed several westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Broadway Boulevard.

Breaking: High flood waters have closed several lanes of WB I-70 @ Broadway Blvd. in downtown KC. Expect delays in the area. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/ibShbC2DlO — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 7, 2021