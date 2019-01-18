Everything you need to know about the Chiefs-Patriots AFC Championship Game Sunday

Whether you’re planning to watch the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship football game Sunday from home or from Arrowhead Stadium, here is everything you should know about weather, parking, TV times and who is singing the National Anthem.

The game is scheduled for kickoff at 5:40 p.m., when the Chiefs will take on the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.

The AFC Championship, which will be shown on CBS, will be a rematch of a Week 6 game played in New England that the Patriots won 43-40.

If you’re headed to the game, parking lots open at 12:30 p.m., with stadium gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Parking is $50 if you prepay and $60 at the gates.

While it will be cold, it won’t be as frigid as first feared. Temperatures during the game are expected to be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens, according to the latest forecast by the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Fans will still want to dress warmly.

Speaking of frigid temperatures, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports believes the weather gives New England an advantage for a few reasons, including that it will be too cold for Chiefs fans to be loud.

Hey #ChiefsKingdom Colin Cowherd said Arrowhead isn't going to be loud this weekend because of the weather. Be as loud as you can! Colin Cowherd doesn't know about #ChiefKingdom.

Melissa Etheridge will sing the National Anthem.

Fans will want to get to the stadium early. The Chiefs announced Thursday that they plan to give away special rally towels that are in the shape of a jersey. The giveaway is limited to the first 50,000 fans.

The towels have the words “Let’s Roll” and “2018 Conference Championship Game” along with the date on them.

Be one of the first 50,000 fans inside the stadium at #NEvsKC to get your jersey-shaped rally towel.

Kansas City police have warned ticket buyers to exercise caution if they are looking to make a deal.

Police have already received about 20 phone calls from fans who were duped into buying fake Chief tickets.

Police recommend buying tickets only from reputable outlets such as NFL.com, StubHub or Ticketmaster. That way the buyer can verify that they are buying valid game tickets.

With the Chiefs a favorite for Vegas oddsmakers, the Patriot’s disrespect theme has hit the video airwaves.





The Twitter account of New England wide receiver Julian Eldeman features a 54-second video with the hashtag “BetAgainstUs.” Most of the video shows Chiefs highlights with broadcasters talking over the clips singing the praises of the Chiefs.

The final 20 seconds show determined looks on the faces of Pats quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The final frame shows a Patriots logo with “Bet Against Us” written inside it.

From doughnuts to cannoli, Kansas City businesses are showing their team spirit by making wagers and creating Chiefs-themed food and apparel.

And mark this as a good omen: A rare astronomical event on Sunday will turn the moon “a dim, rusty and sometimes blood-like hue.”





The event, known as a “super wolf blood moon,” will be in its totality at 11:12 p.m., about an hour after the Chiefs’ game ends.