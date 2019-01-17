It’s go time: KC and Boston groups issue wagers over Chiefs-Patriots game

Kansas City businesses are showing their team spirit by making wagers and creating Chiefs-themed food and apparel items ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Wagers

▪ KC vs. Boston chambers of commerce. If the Chiefs win, James Rooney, the president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, will don an official Patrick Mahomes headband (with hair) during his next chamber board meeting. He also will send a package of lobster to Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Joe Reardon.

The Kansas City Chamber said “that in the (unlikely) event the Chiefs lose,” Reardon will wear a Bill Belichick sweatshirt to his next chamber board meeting, and will send a selection of Kansas City steaks to Rooney.

The two chamber presidents met a couple of years ago when the Kansas City chamber made a Leadership Exchange visit to Boston.

▪ Shatto Milk Co. vs. Crescent Ridge Dairy in Sharon, Mass.

If the Chiefs win, the Crescent Ridge owner will do a Facetime Live as he bathes in a full tub of Crescent Ridge Dairy milk (he’ll be fully clothed) while announcing that Kansas City has the best football team in the AFC. Then he will send Shatto’s owners some fresh lobster, along with Crescent Ridge’s newest cold brew coffee milk.

If the Patriots win, Matt Shatto, vice president at Shatto Milk, will Facetime Live as he is submerged, fully clothed, in a full tub of Shatto Milk. He will announce that Boston has the best football team in the AFC. Shatto will then send Crescent Ridge “some of the best BBQ in the country” as well as a bit of its Red Velvet Milk, a limited edition red milk that Shatto created to welcome Patrick Mahomes.

Food

Sister operations, Jasper’s and Marco Polo, are offering Chiefs-themed cannoli - red and white with gold dust. Jasper's Restaurant

▪ Jasper’s Restaurant is offering a limited edition red-and-white cannoli sprinkled with gold dust in honor of the Chiefs, two for $7 or $3.50 a piece. Find them at Jasper’s or at sister operation Marco Polo’s Italian Market, both in south Kansas City, while the Chiefs are winning.

▪ Donutology in Westport is taking orders for doughnut letters, $1.50 each, in customized colors and sprinkles, but customers must order them 48 hours in advance. Call 816-298-5222.

Westport’s Donutology is taking orders for customized doughnut letters Donutology

▪ Best Regards Bakery & Cafe in Overland Park is doing a Chiefs version of Fat Tuesday’s King Cake. The red and gold Kansas City King Cake must be pre-ordered by 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, for pickup Saturday and sells for $24.99.

Fashion

▪ Mission Fresh Fashion in Mission is taking orders for a red, white and gold Shredlite by Dona Bela Shreds (neckwear made from recycled textile remnants) for $28. But the store only has 55 in stock. To order, call 913-236-5128.

▪ Raygun in the Crossroads has several new Chiefs-themed apparel items with such sayings as “Go Big or Go Mahomes,” “Patrick is Mahomey” and “KC: BBQ, Beer, Beating the Patriots.”

Watch on the big screen

Screenland Armour in North Kansas City will show the game on its 4K big screen for free, as well as its three big screens in Tapcade and Screenland at Crossroads in the East Crossroads.