A vision in red: See how Kansas City is celebrating Chiefs pride in lights

On Sunday, the Chiefs will host the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game (5:40 p.m., CBS). So we present this ode and collection of photos capturing how downtown Kansas City has been awash in Chiefs pride.
From red buildings to Mahomes shirts,
Kansas Citians declare:
The Chiefs are playing for the AFC title
and the Patriots should beware.
Neither wind nor snow nor bitter cold
Can dampen the #ChiefsKingdom spirit.
For they know as Arrowhead fills on Sunday
That their players are in it to win it.
