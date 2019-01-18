Local

A vision in red: See how Kansas City is celebrating Chiefs pride in lights

By Kathy Lu

January 18, 2019 08:45 AM

Kansas City is a vision in red with Chiefs pride

As the Kansas City Chiefs keep winning, more and more of downtown Kansas City glows red as buildings are lit and other fixtures of the city take on the colors of the team.
On Sunday, the Chiefs will host the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game (5:40 p.m., CBS). So we present this ode and collection of photos capturing how downtown Kansas City has been awash in Chiefs pride.

From red buildings to Mahomes shirts,

Kansas Citians declare:

The Chiefs are playing for the AFC title

and the Patriots should beware.

Neither wind nor snow nor bitter cold

Can dampen the #ChiefsKingdom spirit.

For they know as Arrowhead fills on Sunday

That their players are in it to win it.

