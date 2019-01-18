A vision in red: See how Kansas City is celebrating Chiefs pride in lights

On Sunday, the Chiefs will host the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game (5:40 p.m., CBS). So we present this ode and collection of photos capturing how downtown Kansas City has been awash in Chiefs pride.

From red buildings to Mahomes shirts,

Kansas Citians declare:

The Chiefs are playing for the AFC title

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

and the Patriots should beware.

Neither wind nor snow nor bitter cold

Can dampen the #ChiefsKingdom spirit.

For they know as Arrowhead fills on Sunday

That their players are in it to win it.