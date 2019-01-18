Chiefs name drum leader, announce when parking lots, gates open for AFC title game

With a win on Sunday, the Chiefs will advance to the Super Bowl.

Of course, that’s what happens to the winner of the AFC Championship Game, but it’s been 49 years since the Chiefs last played in the Super Bowl. It’s been 25 years since the Chiefs last were in this position, and the AFC Championship Game has never been held at Arrowhead Stadium.

So Sunday’s game will be historic, and nearly all of Kansas City will be watching the Chiefs, 13-4, play host to the Patriots, 12-5.

Tens of thousands of people will be at Arrowhead Stadium for the game, and here is information for those lucky fans with a ticket.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Parking: Fans will be allowed into the Truman Sports Complex at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and there is a change in the cost to park. Fans are encouraged to buy parking passes in advance at www.chiefs.com/parking. The cost is $50. Last week it was $40. Fans at the tollgate without the passes on Sunday will pay $60 in cash. From the Chiefs: “All single-event parking passes are mobile entry and should be added to fans’ mobile wallet and ready to scan at the parking tollgates.”

Stadium gates: Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., with the exception of the the Scout Investments Club Level gates, which open at 3 p.m. Again, from the Chiefs: “Fans with mobile tickets should have their tickets added to their mobile wallet and ready to scan when they reach the stadium gates to expedite entry.” As usual, the NFL’s clear bag policy remains in place (you can find more information at www.nfl.com/allclear).

Drum leader: Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt will lead the ceremony one minute before kickoff.

Timing of events after gates open:

4 p.m.: Players take the field

5:32 p.m.: Chiefs player introductions

5:34 p.m.: Coin toss

5:36 p.m.: Grammy-award-winning singer Melissa Etheridge, a native of Leavenworth, Kan., will perform the national anthem. The flag colors will be presented by a joint Missouri and Kansas National Guard Color Guard, and a U.S.-shaped American flag will be held by 100 season ticket members.