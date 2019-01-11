Everything you need to know about the Chiefs game Saturday

Whether you’re planning to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game Saturday from home or from Arrowhead Stadium, here is everything you should know about weather, parking, TV times and how downtown will turn red for the big game.
First, the matchup is scheduled for kickoff at 3:35 p.m., when the Chiefs will take on the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2018 NFL Playoffs.
The game will mark the fifth time in NFL history that Kansas City has faced Indianapolis in the playoffs.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
If you’re traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the team, the National Weather Service suggests taking some extra time to get there as snow is expected to fall Friday through early Saturday afternoon. The weather service placed Jackson County and surrounding counties under a winter weather advisory, which is supposed to go into effect 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
With snowy weather moving in, groundskeepers at Arrowhead finished painting the field Thursday and were expected to put tarp down.
Those driving to the stadium on game day should know gates at the Truman Sports Complex open at 10:30 a.m. Parking passes can be purchased in advanced for $40 on the Chiefs website. Otherwise, parking on the day of the game is $60 cash at the gate.
Gates to the Scout Investments Club Level will open at 1 p.m. The rest of the gates will open at 1:30 p.m.
The Chiefs are hoping you’ll arrive early because the first 50,000 people who enter the stadium will get a Patrick Mahomes-inspired headband, the team announced in a tweet on Tuesday.
If you’re planning to stay home Saturday, you can watch the game on NBC.
Pre-game coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will run for 90 minutes. The network will be bringing its entire pregame show to Arrowhead, including Dungy, Mike Tirico and Rodney Harrison.
Fans in downtown Kansas City will find several buildings lit up in Chiefs colors for the occasion.
You might catch a glimpse of one of the streetcars specially-decorated with the team’s branding and 8-foot-tall images of the players. The Chiefs streetcar will be hitting the streets Friday morning.
In addition to the streetcar, the Chiefs and the Kansas City Streetcar Authority will throw their first “Rolling with the Chiefs” Red Friday celebration starting at 5 p.m.
The Chiefs Streetcar will go for one loop around downtown before heading back to the Power & Light District stop where the celebration will continue at BRGR Kitchen + Bar.
Comments