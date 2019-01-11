Everything you need to know about the Chiefs game Saturday

Whether you’re planning to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game Saturday from home or from Arrowhead Stadium, here is everything you should know about weather, parking, TV times and how downtown will turn red for the big game.

First, the matchup is scheduled for kickoff at 3:35 p.m., when the Chiefs will take on the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2018 NFL Playoffs.

The game will mark the fifth time in NFL history that Kansas City has faced Indianapolis in the playoffs.