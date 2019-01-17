For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs will be giving away these special rally towels at AFC Championship Game

By Pete Grathoff

January 17, 2019 01:48 PM

Chiefs would like to deliver AFC Championship Lamar Hunt Trophy to his family

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes, Justin Houston and head coach Andy Reid would like to deliver the AFC Championship Lamar Hunt Trophy to the Hunt family, following Sunday's January 20, 2019 game against the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes, Justin Houston and head coach Andy Reid would like to deliver the AFC Championship Lamar Hunt Trophy to the Hunt family, following Sunday's January 20, 2019 game against the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.
By

There is going to be a bit more red than usual at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Chiefs announced Thursday that they plan to give away special rally towels that are in the shape of a jersey for the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. The giveaway is limited to the first 50,000 fans.

These likely will be an collector’s item, because they have the words “Let’s Roll” and “2018 Conference Championship Game” along with the date on them.

And, yeah, they’re mostly red.

Take a look:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  