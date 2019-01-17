Chiefs will be giving away these special rally towels at AFC Championship Game

There is going to be a bit more red than usual at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

The Chiefs announced Thursday that they plan to give away special rally towels that are in the shape of a jersey for the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. The giveaway is limited to the first 50,000 fans.

These likely will be an collector’s item, because they have the words “Let’s Roll” and “2018 Conference Championship Game” along with the date on them.

And, yeah, they’re mostly red.

Take a look: