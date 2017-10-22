Nothing to see here? Kansas-Mizzou exhibition proves this rivalry is still relevant

5:08 Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky Pause

4:46 Royals' Mike Moustakas: “Who knows if Sunday is the last time I throw to Hoz?”

2:32 Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson addresses accusation of racial slur from fans

2:09 Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith address Marcus Peters' outburst

2:15 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

2:29 Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

2:35 Dog gone! For six days in Iowa. Then, a happy reunion

1:57 Overland Park council candidate says she's being bullied. Her opponent disagrees.

3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits