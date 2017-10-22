Jayhawks walk off 93-87 winners in one-day resumption of Border War

More Videos

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Pause
A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:11

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 2:44

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation 3:38

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center 3:01

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game 2:03

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:28

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

High school star Zion Williamson throws down 360 slam dunk 0:14

High school star Zion Williamson throws down 360 slam dunk

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness 0:25

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness

KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks' trip to Italy: 'This is Devonté's team' 2:43

KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks' trip to Italy: 'This is Devonté's team'

  • Crowd reacts as Mizzou and Kansas basketball players run onto court for warmups

    The Missouri and Kansas men's basketball teams run onto the Sprint Center floor prior to an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

The Missouri and Kansas men's basketball teams run onto the Sprint Center floor prior to an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star
The Missouri and Kansas men's basketball teams run onto the Sprint Center floor prior to an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

University of Kansas

Jayhawks walk off 93-87 winners in one-day resumption of Border War

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

October 22, 2017 5:31 PM

The resumption of the Border War, in the form of an exhibition basketball game that raised a whopping $1.8 million for hurricane relief, resulted in bragging rights for … Kansas.

The Jayhawks, who won 11 of the last 13 meetings against Missouri in games that counted in the record books (the series ran uninterrupted from 1907 to 2012, when it was put on hiatus), overcame a 44-40 halftime deficit and six-point hole in the second half to defeat the Tigers 93-87 on Sunday before a a sellout crowd at the Sprint Center.

Devonté Graham scored 25 points, Malik Newman had 17, Udoka Azubuike 16, Lagerald Vick 13 and Billy Preston 12 for KU. Graham had 10 rebounds and five assists for KU.

Missouri, which is hoping to flip last year’s 8-24 record into something more like 24-8 and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five seasons, was led by Michael Porter Jr., who had 21 points, Jordan Barnett’s 19, Kassius Robertson’s 13 and Jeremiah Tilmon’s 10. Jontay Porter, Michael’s younger brother, had 12 rebounds and nine points.

Missouri hit 14 of 32 threes to KU’s eight of 25. Overall, MU hit 43.1 percent of its shots and 11 of 20 free throws; KU hit 51.7 percent of its shots overall and 23 of 33 free throws.

The Jayhawks trailed at halftime despite 17 points from Graham, and still lagged behind 59-57 with 13:40 left. Then they went on a 17-4 run to build a 74-63 lead. That run extended to 26-7 and an 83-66 advantage at the 6-minute mark.

Azubuike was huge in the 26-7 surge, scoring eight points, while Newman had a big three that gave the Jayhawks a 62-59 lead. Newman and Graham had five points apiece during that span.

Missouri, however, never quit and actually cut a game-high deficit of 17 down to six (89-83) in the final minute.

Graham hit four quick threes and scored 14 of KU’s first 21 points of the game, and the Jayhawks led 21-19 eight minutes in. Graham was 6-of-9 (5-of-8 from three) with six rebounds the first half.

However, nobody else had more than six for KU (Billy Preston hit two shots and two free throws), and MU held the halftime advantage thanks mainly to 15 points from Michael Porter Jr. Barnett and Robertson had nine points apiece, hitting three 3-pointers each. The Tigers hit nine of 19 threes in the first half to KU’s five of 12.

KU hit just five of nine free throws in the first half to MU’s seven of 11.

KU used an 11-0 run to turn a 19-16 deficit into a 27-19 lead at 10:31 of the first half. Preston had four points, Graham three and Malik Newman and Mitch Lightfoot two apiece during the surge.

KU led 30-22 on a Newman three at the 11-minute mark. But MU then rolled off a 17-4 run to grab a 39-34 lead at 4:07. Tilmon opened that run with a bank shot for a bucket and then a three, followed by threes from Barnett and Michael Porter. Robertson also had a three in the spurt.

It was reported on Sunday that the money raised via pay-per-view was $724,480 and the total amount raised was $1.8 million.

Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance 0:47

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Pause
A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:11

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 2:44

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation 3:38

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will use a nine-man rotation

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center 3:01

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game 2:03

KU Jayhawks guard Malik Newman on Sunday's Border War game

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:28

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

High school star Zion Williamson throws down 360 slam dunk 0:14

High school star Zion Williamson throws down 360 slam dunk

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness 0:25

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness

KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks' trip to Italy: 'This is Devonté's team' 2:43

KU coach Bill Self previews the Jayhawks' trip to Italy: 'This is Devonté's team'

  • David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

    Kansas coach David Beaty talks to reporters following his team's 43-0 loss to TCU on Oct. 21, 2017. KU finished with 21 yards, the worst mark by an FBS team since at least 2000.

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

View More Video