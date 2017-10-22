Young MU team falls short against KU in Showdown for Relief game

Michael Porter Jr. was the only true freshman to represent his team at the SEC Tipoff media event in Nashville, Tenn., and he drew a crowd that was second only to Kentucky coach John Calipari’s. The hype around this Missouri basketball program, a loser the last three years and not nationally relevant for even longer, manifested itself in a corner of a hotel ballroom.
So with TV stations’ lights blasting on his face, Porter made a point. This Missouri team, during the almost certain single season the 6-10 forward plays for the Tigers, will not just be interesting, he said. They will be good.
He appears to be right — though just how good remains to be seen. Sunday’s Showdown for Relief matchup at the Spint Center between Missouri and Kansas was an exhibition that ended with the Jayahwks winning 93-87. But it was also an opportunity for the Tigers to prove themselves against a traditional powerhouse, the sort that would have crushed Missouri in recent seasons.
During a 26-7 run that gave KU as much as a 17-point second half lead, the Tigers appeared overwhelmed, unable to contain Kansas center Udoka Azubuike, who had 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, or guard Devonte’ Graham, who made 6-of-13 threes.
This game had the trappings that could have made for a Missouri disappointment. The Tigers are a young team – they played all five freshmen on their roster and started three, Porter, center Jeremiah Tilmon and point guard Blake Harris. A full Sprint Center and raucous crowd could have rattled them. It did not. Graham making his first five shots, including four three-pointers, could have intimidated them. That did not.
Missouri was down as many as eight points in the first half but responded with a 15-5 run that ended with Porter leading a fast break and hitting a running Kassius Robertson with a bounce pass on the wing, where the graduate transfer drilled a three to put MU up 37-34 with five minutes remaining in the half.
Robertson had 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting on threes. Porter scored the final five points of the half to give MU a 44-40 lead, and he finished with a team-high 21 points on 20 shots.
Coach Cuonzo Martin promised Missouri will look different when it begins the regular season against Iowa State on Nov. 11. His rotations — he played 12 men Sunday — will shrink to around nine.
And this game had some of the sloppiness that comes with teams only practicing two weeks, with full-court passes to no one, and turnovers by one team that immediately followed turnovers by the other. Tilmon, who made all five of his shots in the game, had five fouls a few minutes into the second half and kept playing because each player was allowed seven.
It also had the intensity this rivalry used to garner every season. When Kansas coach Bill Self was introduced and his face flashed on the videoboards, he grinned as half the crowd cheered for him and the other half tried to drown those cheers with boos.
Missouri last lead came with 14:08 remaining, when Kevin Puryear hit a three-pointer that put MU up 59-57. Kansas went on a 26-7 run over the next 6 minutes, 55 seconds to take a 17-point lead. The Tigers pushed back with a 14-4 run that included seven points from Jordan Barnett, who finished with 19 points and made 5-of-7 threes, but it was not enough.
The Tigers seem worthy of some of the hype and appear far better than the teams the past two No. 1 picks, Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons, played for. But they did not win a game they talked about as a way to prove their legitimacy.
When the exhibition was over, Porter was the first out of the handshake line. He walked off the court alone, and he ignored most of the hands reaching out for high-fives.
Aaron Reiss:
