Young MU team falls short against KU in Showdown for Relief game

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri The University of Kansas men's basketball teams defeated Missouri 93-87 in an exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Called the “Showdown for Relief,” the game raised money to aid victims of recent hurricanes that hit the Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The University of Kansas men's basketball teams defeated Missouri 93-87 in an exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Called the “Showdown for Relief,” the game raised money to aid victims of recent hurricanes that hit the Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Shelly Yang and Allison Long The Kansas City Star

