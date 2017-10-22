MU’s Jontay Porter tries to drive past KU’s Billy Preston during the first half of Sunday’s Showdown for Relief exhibition game at the Sprint Center.
Kansas-Missouri hoops raises at least $1.8 million for hurricane relief

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 22, 2017 4:40 PM

With about 11 minutes remaining in the second half, Sprint Center public address announcer Mark Fitzpatrick delivered the most important total of the game.

The Showdown for Relief between Kansas and Missouri had raised $724,480 on pay-per-view. More than 18,000 had paid $40 to watch the exhibition basketball game.

That means at least $1.8 million was raised for hurricane disaster relief, the cause that brought together the old rivals who hadn’t met on the hardwood since 2012 when Missouri left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

The sold-out event brought in an estimated $1.1 in ticket sales. KU and Mizzou fans were also asked to text donations during the game.

At halftime, Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin and KU counterparts Sheahon Zenger and Bill Self posed behind a ceremonial check.

The donations will be spilt equally among five hurricane relief effort funds: Houston Harvey Relief Fund, Florida Disaster Fund, Rebuild Texas Fund, Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico and Fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

  • Crowd reacts as Mizzou and Kansas basketball players run onto court for warmups

    The Missouri and Kansas men's basketball teams run onto the Sprint Center floor prior to an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

Crowd reacts as Mizzou and Kansas basketball players run onto court for warmups

The Missouri and Kansas men's basketball teams run onto the Sprint Center floor prior to an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

    University of Missouri fans cheer as their team takes the court before the start of the basketball game against KU.

