Kansas-Missouri hoops raises at least $1.8 million for hurricane relief

With about 11 minutes remaining in the second half, Sprint Center public address announcer Mark Fitzpatrick delivered the most important total of the game.
The Showdown for Relief between Kansas and Missouri had raised $724,480 on pay-per-view. More than 18,000 had paid $40 to watch the exhibition basketball game.
That means at least $1.8 million was raised for hurricane disaster relief, the cause that brought together the old rivals who hadn’t met on the hardwood since 2012 when Missouri left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.
The sold-out event brought in an estimated $1.1 in ticket sales. KU and Mizzou fans were also asked to text donations during the game.
At halftime, Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin and KU counterparts Sheahon Zenger and Bill Self posed behind a ceremonial check.
The donations will be spilt equally among five hurricane relief effort funds: Houston Harvey Relief Fund, Florida Disaster Fund, Rebuild Texas Fund, Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico and Fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands.
