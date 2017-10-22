What about a KU-MU encore? Self, Martin discuss the Border War after Sunday’s game

More Videos 2:15 Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri Pause 16:38 Mizzou analysis, highlights from 93-87 Showdown for Relief loss to KU 3:09 MU coach Cuonzo Martin, Michael Porter Jr. and Jordan Barnett on Showdown for Relief 4:37 Actors Mike Vogel and Jay Hernandez participate in NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 1:11 A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 2:44 Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 3:01 Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center 4:53 Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment' 1:19 Mizzou Madness dunk contest highlights, featuring Michael Porter Jr., Jordan Barnett and more 17:30 KU analysis, highlights from 93-87 Showdown for Relief win over Mizzou Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri The University of Kansas men's basketball teams defeated Missouri 93-87 in an exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Called the “Showdown for Relief,” the game raised money to aid victims of recent hurricanes that hit the Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The University of Kansas men's basketball teams defeated Missouri 93-87 in an exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Called the “Showdown for Relief,” the game raised money to aid victims of recent hurricanes that hit the Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Shelly Yang and Allison Long The Kansas City Star

