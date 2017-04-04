Mizzou guards K.J. Walton, Frankie Hughes will transfer

4:06 Michael Porter Jr.: Hopes to return thrill to Mizzou Arena Pause

3:40 Cuonzo Martin has 'whirlwind' start as Mizzou basketball coach

2:02 Billy Preston feels more prepared for KU after McDonald's All-American Game

2:20 Mothers of Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions speak after two human skulls are found

2:58 'We speak for our daughters'

9:50 Chow Town Live: How Rosedale Barbeque makes those golden crinkle-cut fries

0:59 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

1:26 Cass County sheriff calls search for remains a 'multi-day' event

8:30 Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries