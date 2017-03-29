MU signee Michael Porter Jr. chosen MVP of McDonald’s All-American Game

Missouri fans got a glimpse of Michael Porter Jr.’s massive potential for the first time since he committed Wednesday during the McDonald’s All-American Game at the United Center.
Playing among the two dozen best high school players in the 2017 recruiting class, Porter Jr. shined with his athleticism and versatility.
He finished with a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds.
When Porter Jr., who started for the West, was announced as the game’s MVP after a 109-107 victory against the East all-stars, an “M-I-Z, Z-O-U” chant broke out in the lower bowl as he posed for pictures with the trophy.
It’s hard to imagine a better night for Mizzou men’s basketball, which hasn’t had enough of them in four straight seasons marred by an NCAA investigation and without an NCAA Tournament appearances.
Porter Jr. seemed a bit nervous initially, which isn’t a surprise considering he felt pressure to perform as the Naismith Prep Player of the Year and Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Porter Jr. missed his first two shots — a pair of three-point tries — and committed a turnover before checking out at the initial media timeout, but he picked it up the remainder of the half.
He got stuck on the baseline but pivoted his way to a layup then snagged a defensive rebound in the first minute after checking back in.
Porter Jr. made 5 of his next 8 shots, finished the opening 20 minutes with game-highs of 12 points and seven rebounds.
He wasn’t able to connect on three tries from long range, but Porter Jr. was a menace driving to the rim.
He drew two fouls attacking the bucket and also scored twice off putbacks, including one of his own miss after stealing the ball from 6-foot-11 center Mohamed Bamba underneath the basket following a missed free throw.
But the most jaw-dropping first-half highlights involving Porter Jr. came off assists from Oklahoma-bound point guard Trae Young.
The two are best friends and former Mokan Elite teammates on the AAU circuit.
That on-court synergy showed up when Porter Jr. sealed a defender on the right block and Young split the heart of the lane with a 20-foot bounce pass for a layup.
Young later lobbed an alley-oop pass from outside the three-point arc in transition, which Porter Jr. flew to meet for a two-handed finish.
Playing for the East, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High small forward Kevin Knox II, who Porter Jr. is trying to convince to join him at Mizzou, finished with 15 points.
Knox’s brightest highlight came in the closing seconds of the first half when he slammed home an underhand lob from Alabama-bound point guard Collin Sexton, who wrapped the ball around his midsection before the pass.
Kansas-bound 6-foot-10 power forward Billy Preston from Oak Hill Academy chipped in 10 points toward the West team’s win.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments